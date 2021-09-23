On Monday, September 13, the Tennessee Department of Education released school and district designations from the spring 2021 state testing results.
Newport Grammar School has received the honor of being named a 2021 Reward School and the Newport City School System has been recognized as an Exemplary District.
Newport City was one of only seven districts in Tennessee to receive the Exemplary designation this year. "We are so proud of Newport Grammar School for earning the distinction of being a reward school,” said Sandra Burchette, Director of Schools, Newport City Schools.
“We are grateful for the hard work of the district and school leaders, educators, families and students who remained strong and positive, while taking great steps to mitigate the disruptions created by the pandemic.
