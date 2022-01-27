NEWPORT—Not everyone gets to live long enough to see their children graduate high school, but 46-year-old William Holt, of Newport, is trying. Holt suffers from end-stage renal failure, and is now faced with the looming reality of kidney dialysis and organ transplant.
For 19 months, Holt has been on the transplant list, with an estimated three to six more years until he becomes eligible to receive a kidney. He says he might not have the time surgeons are asking for, so as he counts the passing months, he is now counting on the compassion and generosity of a stranger who hears his message.
“I’d just like to see my kid grow up,” Holt says. “Be able to see her graduate high school. Be able to see her go to her first prom. Be able to buy her her first car. I’d like to be here, for her.”
His daughter is 14-years-old.
It was not until he began work at his current job as a machine operator for Bush Brothers and Company in Chestnut Hill, that his first checkup revealed he had been suffering from a lifetime of microscopic blood clots. These small clots have slowly clogged the kidneys, preventing their natural ability to filter the blood. As with most renal disease, the problem is degenerative.
At 11% kidney function, Holt says he is supposed to be on kidney dialysis now, but is holding out for as long as he can because he can not afford to miss work.
“If I go on dialysis, I can’t work,” Holt says. “That’s what’s so hard. If I can’t work, I can’t provide for my family. Maybe I might find some hope.”
Of the possible donors in his family, doctors say none are healthy enough to donate an organ.
“My sister would give me hers, but she’s had a hole in her heart,” Holt says. “They won’t let her do it.”
Holt describes himself as a shy person, who is not good with social media, and never asks for anything. He reaches out for help now, because he wants to be able to provide for his daughter, and see her safely through to adulthood.
“I’m just trying to find hope,” he says. “I don’t want to die young. I’d like to at least get 10 to 15 more years of life. I’m on the verge of being put on a machine, so I’m just trying to find somebody to help me.”
He says he has gone from working out five days a week – describing himself as a health nut – to being down, and depressed with the turning of his health.
“I don’t eat meat,” he says. “I’m not allowed to. I eat fruit and salads. That’s basically what I can eat. If I eat meat, I basically throw up. It just makes me sick. I’m just trying to hold on.”
Living donors account for about 40% of kidney donations, according to data published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.
A representative at the Vanderbilt Nephrology/Renal Transplant Clinic said living donors are common, even among people who do not know each other, citing an example of a man who received his kidney transplant after renting a billboard advertisement.
People wishing to donate a kidney can search online for ‘Vanderbilt kidney transplant living donor’ to find the Vanderbilt Health website, where there is a link to the living donor interest form. The form contains a field where donors write the name of their kidney recipient.
After filling out the form, potential donors would later travel to Nashville for physical evaluation. The procedure itself is followed by a recommended downtime for safe recovery.
For more information, call the Vanderbilt donor line at (615) 936-0695 and dial option 2 to speak with a transplant clinic representative.
