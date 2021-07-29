Michael Alan Hood and Alyssa Brianna Askew

Mark Thomas Farrar and Amy Elizabeth Poulin

Lucas Webster Ottinger and Preanna Flora Marie Davis

Jacob Harrison and Amelia Maryanne Hurst

Cory Stephen Lewis and Julie Carolyn Beth Raleigh

Jonathan Rufus James and Morgan Haley Warren

Aaron Bradley Swartz and Kelsey Danielle Dockery

Troy Cecil Ross and Kristina Diane Blair

Dustin Allen Fine and Chasity Terrianna Fine Strom

John Richard Roberts, Jr. and Lisa Rene Hocker

James Edward McGhee and Larredda Marie Jensen

Christopher Langley Chandler and Marianne Elcullada Betantos

Christopher Allen Byard and Cassie Elizabeth Gabelt

Jeffery Wayne Sweeny and Irene Renee Bassett Ball

Mark Daniel Lewis and Shantia Rae Mitchell

Mark Anthony Steward and Sandra Gail Parker

James Eric Grooms and Kristyn Faith Conard

Michael Patrick Foote and Renee Ashby

Nathan Seth Shelton and Hailey Elaina Owens

Derrick Malcolm Paulk and Brittney Marie Bell

Daniel Lynn Shepherd and Kimberly Dawn Davis

Richard Brian Lincoln and Debra Shawn Dunn Marshall

Timothy Bryant and Candy Beeler Raleigh

James Lawrence Hutchison and Debbie Black Martin

Johnathan Wade Willis and Victoria Agnes Forsley

Kelly Wayne Estes and Pamela Christine White Russell

Eric Gaddis and Amanda Harris Hager

Samuel Lane Johnson and Charley Rheann Barger

