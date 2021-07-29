Michael Alan Hood and Alyssa Brianna Askew
Mark Thomas Farrar and Amy Elizabeth Poulin
Lucas Webster Ottinger and Preanna Flora Marie Davis
Jacob Harrison and Amelia Maryanne Hurst
Cory Stephen Lewis and Julie Carolyn Beth Raleigh
Jonathan Rufus James and Morgan Haley Warren
Aaron Bradley Swartz and Kelsey Danielle Dockery
Troy Cecil Ross and Kristina Diane Blair
Dustin Allen Fine and Chasity Terrianna Fine Strom
John Richard Roberts, Jr. and Lisa Rene Hocker
James Edward McGhee and Larredda Marie Jensen
Christopher Langley Chandler and Marianne Elcullada Betantos
Christopher Allen Byard and Cassie Elizabeth Gabelt
Jeffery Wayne Sweeny and Irene Renee Bassett Ball
Mark Daniel Lewis and Shantia Rae Mitchell
Mark Anthony Steward and Sandra Gail Parker
James Eric Grooms and Kristyn Faith Conard
Michael Patrick Foote and Renee Ashby
Nathan Seth Shelton and Hailey Elaina Owens
Derrick Malcolm Paulk and Brittney Marie Bell
Daniel Lynn Shepherd and Kimberly Dawn Davis
Richard Brian Lincoln and Debra Shawn Dunn Marshall
Timothy Bryant and Candy Beeler Raleigh
James Lawrence Hutchison and Debbie Black Martin
Johnathan Wade Willis and Victoria Agnes Forsley
Kelly Wayne Estes and Pamela Christine White Russell
Eric Gaddis and Amanda Harris Hager
Samuel Lane Johnson and Charley Rheann Barger
