The Cocke County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that registration is now available for the Annual Newport Christmas Parade.
The parade will take place on Saturday, December 11, 2021 beginning promptly at 3 p.m. The parade starts at Debbie’s Drive-In and will continue down Broadway heading east through downtown Newport to finish at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church.
Parade participants are encouraged to embrace this year’s theme — “A Very Beary Christmas.” Deadline to submit applications is December 3. For more information please contact the Cocke County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce office at 423-623-7201.
