NEWPORT—Students with the Historical Society at Newport Grammar School created a Veterans Day documentary and presented it on Veterans Day at Newport Cinema 4.
Their documentary focuses on the life of Paul Shaver, who was in the National Guard and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Shaver said as part of his duties, he was tasked with guarding nuclear warheads in Germany.
Members of the Historical Society hosted a talk with Shaver on October 26, followed by a Q&A, which became the basis for the film.
Each year, the Historical Society completes a challenge under the guidance of Whitney Butler, a first grade teacher at Newport Grammar School and Historical Society sponsor. She said she is proud of her students, who rose to the challenge this year by creating a documentary honoring veterans.
“We should be appreciative of the lives and freedoms we have, thanks to those veterans and the veterans and soldiers who continue to serve us today,” Butler said. “We celebrate Veterans Day to appreciate their times of service and sacrifice. For that, you should be celebrated every day, not just on Veterans Day.”
At the screening she said she was excited to finally see the smiles on everyone’s faces as they got to see the documentary they have been working on, and appreciative of Shaver for sharing his story to make it all happen.
Shaver was in attendance, along with other veterans who were eager to catch the screening.
Historical Society membership ranges in age from about nine to 14, and Butler says the age gap does not matter.
“We have one – his name is James – and he is absolutely obsessed,” she said. “He’s in third grade, and he probably knows more about American history than the average high school teacher. They are really just drawn to the content, so he’s just really been a natural, and they’ve all just absorbed and fed off each other.”
The group meets for an hour after school on Tuesdays, to complete challenges or collaborate, as they have for the past month in the case of the documentary.
The program is in its third year, and Butler says the challenge, which is typically competitive, became a team effort as they took on their largest project yet.
“They had to collaborate, create their own interview questions, they had mock interviews where they practiced answering and practiced their tone and volume.”
Alternatively, a more competitive Historical Society challenge was the “decades challenge,” where students were individually tasked with discussing the presidents, government, fashions and ongoing wars of a given decade.
As another Veterans Day activity, Butler said she had her first graders write Christmas cards to veterans to be sent out next month.
The school director asked someone to take on a social studies club, and Butler agreed to do it, saying that her love for history led her to create the NGS Historical Society for enthusiastic students.
“It’s for grades three through eight,” she said, “and all that’s required is a love for American history.”
Credit for the film goes to members of the Newport Grammar School Historical Society: Tynlee Cameron, Jonathan Fine, Charlie Fuhr, Davanee Holt, Heather Lingerfelt, Ryely Lynch, Kelly Marsh, Sean Marsh, Aliah Mitchell, Ani Shaver, and James Webb.
