NEWPORT—ACE Hardware of Newport is proud to celebrate its 5th anniversary. Located at 232 West Broadway in Newport, the store is owned and operated by local folks Keith and Angie Williams.
“This marks an exciting milestone for us,” said Keith Williams. “We have been a part of the neighborhood for 24 years with Newport Hardware. Angie and I want to thank our valued customers for their continued support. It's been our honor to offer our customers a more personal kind of helpful when completing their home projects, and we look forward to many more years of serving the residents of Newport, Cocke County and the surrounding areas.”
The anniversary festivities will take place Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, during store hours of 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Activities include the popular Bucket Sale — 20% off anything that fits in the bucket, Selected garden tools $7 each, 20% savings on kayaks and accessories, 20% savings on Simply Southern and lots of other great deals. FREE oak and brush saplings (while supply lasts) AND much more. Grilling demo on Saturday only 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The store is packed with a wide assortment of best brands like Stihl, Craftsman, Milwaukee, Weber, Benjamin Moore and Scotts to help people tackle their home projects successfully. Key product offerings include paint, grilling, lawn and garden, hardware, electrical, plumbing, and automotive, as well as niche products such as loose garden seed, kayaks, Simply Southern, and ammunition.
Store Information:
• Store Hours: Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Address & Phone: 232 West Broadway, Newport, TN. 423-625-5900
• Store Management: Rhea Phelps, Store Manager; Wayne Ball, Assistant Manager; Ricky Lewis, Assistant Manager.
About Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,300 locally-owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Since 1924, ACE has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com
