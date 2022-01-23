Patrolman Paul Weber was informed that Charles Gorrell, age 30, had been seen climbing over the fence at the Cocke County Jail Annex, allegedly dropping off contraband to inmates.
On January 18, Weber made contact with Gorrell after seeing him leave the Jail Annex parking lot. Gorrell surrendered 1.74 grams of methamphetamine, 0.5 grams of heroin, two 10mg Hydrocodone pills and one 8mg Hydrocodone pill when asked if he had anything illegal on his person.
Deputies pulled security footage and saw Gorrell climbing the fence of the Jail Annex. Gorrell admitted to climbing the fence to "drop tobacco off to inmates." Gorrell was charged with possession of schedules I, II, and III, as well as Criminal Trespass and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution.
