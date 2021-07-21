Details on the alleged animal attacks that have occurred on Jimtown Road in Newport are still limited just days after the second of two victims has died due to her injuries.
Cocke County Chief Deputy C.J. Ball released a statement saying that both cases are still under investigation and more information would be released once it is obtained. He urges members of the public to be cautious when traveling in that area.
“Anyone that is traveling on Jimtown Road should use caution until the investigation concludes with all facts and we can gain further information about what did happen during these incidents,” Ball said. “We can not release any other information at this time due to case credibility.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.