COCKE COUNTY—Water levels are slowly receding after heavy rainfall caused rivers to overflow their banks Tuesday evening.
County Mayor Crystal Ottinger issued residents along the French Broad and Pigeon Rivers an evacuation order late Tuesday night.
The heavy rainfall and water passing through Walters Dam led to “water being greater than any levels we’ve seen in several years,” according to Ottinger’s release.
County Emergency Management Agency Director, Joe Esway, briefed Ottinger on the situation. Residents were urged to gather essential items and leave immediately.
Those displaced by the floodwaters were asked to relocate to a friend or family members’ home outside the danger area.
Temporary shelters were opened at Bridgeport Elementary, Parrottsvillle Elementary, Cocke County High School and Cosby High School.
Schools were initially on a two-hour delay for Wednesday, but due to conditions and temporary shelter usage, schools were closed.
River Street and the East Highway 25/70 entrance to Jimtown Road remain closed at this time.
