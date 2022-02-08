PARROTTSVILLE—During their December meeting, the Parrottsville Ruritan Club held a special ceremony to honor their citizen of the year.
The club bestowed the 2021 honor upon Derrick Woods.
After 32-years of service, Woods recently from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office and currently serves as East Tennessee Region Law Enforcement Liaison for the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. He is also an adjunct instructor for Walters State Community College’s Police Academy.
Woods is an inspiring community leader and serves on the board of Rural Medical Services, the Boys & Girls Club, Isaiah 117, Leadership Cocke County, Empower Cocke County, Parrottsville Ruritan Club, Prevention Alliance of Cocke County, as well as being the Save the Children C5 Leadership Table Chair, a TN Scholarship Mentor, and Camp Mariposa Volunteer.
His education includes a Bachelor of Science Degree Business/Law Enforcement from Liberty University, an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice and Associate of Applied Science in Public Safety-Law Enforcement from Walter State Community College, and he is a graduate of the University of Tennessee National Forensic Academy, Cocke County Leadership, and East Tennessee Regional Leadership.
Woods is married to Tessa Woods and they have two children Makayla (Woods) Barrett and Jordan Woods. They are expecting their first grandchild from Ethan and Makayla Barrett.
As far as everything he gives to his community, he says, “I am greatly humbled to receive this award. Always remember it is self rewarding to give to others than to receive.”
In addition to being named Citizen of the Year, Woods was also named Ruritan of the Year during the annual banquet.
(0) comments
