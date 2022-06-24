NEWPORT—The Newport Board of Mayor and Aldermen honored the Cocke County High School Boys’ 4x100 Relay Team for their performance this season during their regularly scheduled meeting on June 14. Beyond a standard recognition, Mayor Dykes proclaimed June 14, 2022 to be “Cocke County High School Track and Field Boys 4z100m Relay Team Day.” The day also happened to be the birthday of Tasean Simpson, one of the four team members. City Planner Gary Carver took a moment to recognize the efforts of Coach Daniel Dudley and his wife Ashley.
Following the proclamation, the meeting continued as normal with a communication from City Administrator James Finchum. He shared with the board that the county had recently poured a concrete pad that reached onto city property as they were paving the parking lot of the Jail Annex. Finchum requested guidance from the board in the coming days regarding how the city should move forward to address the issue. City Attorney Terry Hurst added that the city could acknowledge the action and allow the county to use the land without any risk of allowing them to lay claim to the property. Finchum informed the board that the county had not asked permission to pave the area.
FInchum went on to inform the board of the upcoming Rhythm on the River event that took place on Thursday, June 16. The next concert will be next Thursday, June 30.
He also told the board about the first Litter Pick-up event of the season, in which the city recovered 69 large trash bags with litter from around town.
The board’s next item was the consideration of Reappointment of Cecil Gilland to the Planning Commission, which was unanimously approved.
Gary Carver spoke to the board regarding recent Tanner Building developments. He shared that revenue from the Hotel-Motel Tax would be used to replace doors and windows that had not been included in the first wave of improvements, and that Dr. Van West of MTSU would be bringing exhibits for the History Room, which have since been installed.
The board approved second readings of four ordinances, including budget amendments, approval of the 2022-23 budget, and a charter change for Newport Fire Department and the Fire Civil Service Board, all of which passed unanimously.
In new business, the board approved the first reading of an ordinance to amend the zoning map such that the property line at 834 Martine Street would move 30 feet.
They also approved the annex of the property of the old Conagra distribution center on Highway 73, the annex of the woodland park property near the City Park, an amendment to the Newport Police Department’s General Orders, and an amendment to the City’s contract with TDOT.
Police Chief Maurice Shults explained to the board that the amendment of the General Orders was recommended by MTAS, and that it would allow the department to provide better service to the people of Newport.
The amendment to the TDOT contract increases the reimbursement that the City would receive from TDOT for general maintenance projects.
The board considered bids for three projects, including the purchase of a salt spreader for $13,250, the purchase of an air compressor for $21,451.42., and the renovation of the Tanner Building, as previously mentioned, for $44,700.
During the Public Comments portion of the meeting, Aaron McMahon of Daybreak Property Holdings regarding a proposal to purchase the property at 150 East Main Street for use as a multi-use complex for businesses and restaurants.
“As many of you know, to have a successful rebirth of the city requires a good anchor point. We feel that we have a great concept, and we feel this will be the anchor point that gets the city rejuvenated,” McMahon said.
The next comment was from Jay Graham for the purchase of the same property for a barbeque restaurant. He planned to remove certain trees from the property and build a 25-foot building with a deck over it and a tin roof.
Administrator Finchum reminded the board that the long-term plan for the property was to act as a western terminus for the Riverwalk, but that the grant-funding plan for the project had fallen through, and ultimately recommended allowing the property to be developed. With no action taken at the time, as proposals had not been put forth, the meeting was adjourned.
Next month’s meeting is scheduled for July 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.