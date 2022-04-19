The Cocke County Farm Bureau Board of Directors presented a $1000 check to the Cocke County High School FFA Program and Agriculture Teacher Ms. Mahala Caine.
The FFA youth organization is part of an agricultural education program who are engaged in a wide range of curriculum and FFA activities, leading to over 300 career opportunities in agriculture.
Pictured above from left to right are Farm Bureau Board of Directors representatives Sherry Frisbee, Dale Hartsell, Ms. Mahala Caine, CCHS FFA President Alley Overholt, Bettye Carver presenting the check, John Carrell, Lynn Hartsell and in the rear is Clay Blazer.
