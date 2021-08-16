Deputy Joshua Boyce observed a silver Nissan sitting at a stop sign on Buda Road. The license plate came back not on file, according to the report. The expiration sticker on the tag also showed to have expired in October of 2019. Boyce conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as Samantha Norton.
Norton was shown to have an ID only and showed to have an active Violation of Probation warrant out of Cocke County. Boyce reported that Norton had a small bag of Marijuana on her person. During the search of the vehicle, Boyce found a piece of paper inside of Norton’s wallet containing a loose white powder inside. The suspected Cocaine weighed 2.1 grams. Norton was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
