NEWPORT—County officials submitted a grant application for recovery housing on Friday that could turn the Cocke County Veterans Memorial Building into seven housing units for women and their children as they recover from the effects of substance misuse disorders.
If the county is selected as a recipient, the Community Development Block Grant would provide between $250,000 and 750,000 in federal money to be spent on renovation of the building and completion of the living area and counseling center.
During a meeting at the Chancery Courtroom in the Annex, County Mayor Crystal Ottinger said public support for the endeavor has been positive, and that she has requested the maximum allowance of $750,000.
The building will undergo major improvements and renovations, restoring interior mainstays such as the gym and auditorium to its original glory, and modernizing it to suit the purposes of recovery housing by providing living units and a kitchen inside.
“There’s been improvements throughout the years,” she said of the Memorial Building. “They’ve put windows in. At one point they’ve replaced doors and various things throughout.”
Readiness scores Cocke County more points in the grant process, Ottinger said, because a facility is already available. She said if the program is approved, the ‘for sale’ sign out front would come down and a new sign would go up.
If the program ever stops in the future, full control of the building would return to the American Legion, who has deeded the building in-kind, to be used indefinitely by the foundation for as long as the program continues.
Other programs being offered in the building would include trauma programs for children, budget and finance counseling.
“It wasn’t a large grant so it can only fund a few projects,” Ottinger said in an email. “So if a lot of counties put in for [the grant] then it will be very competitive, so our score will really matter. I only saw of one other county that intended to apply. However, there could be more. We hope to hear something back in a month or so, but we have to wait and see.”
The gym and auditorium will remain intact, offering opportunities for extracurricular activities.
The partnership with the WestCare Foundation to help women in recovery arrives on the heels of early successes of the TN Jail Chemical Addiction Program, a program for men in the Cocke County jails – also in partnership with WestCare – that treats trauma and other root causes of addiction, prepares them for work, and will graduate its third class June 4.
WestCare and program coordinators are already working to help juveniles and young children through schools and the Boys and Girls Club in Cocke County, said Area Director Shandi Hill of WestCare, and if the county is awarded this grant, they will be doing more of that work in the Memorial Building.
“We’re here to support them,” Hill said. “They did not cause the parents or their caretakers or caregivers to have this addiction, so we talk to them. We educate them that it’s not their fault, and we also help equip them with the tools that they need to not go down that same path.”
Hill teaches parenting classes in the county jail, as well as character development classes.
The classes that would be available in the Memorial Building will run about eight to nine months, said WestCare Regional Administrator Renee Salyers. Within a window of about one year, they hope to get women set up with material independence by finding work, stability and sending them out from the Memorial Building with a rental history.
The timeline given in the grant request suggests the operation could be up and running by 2024 or as early as the third quarter of next year.
