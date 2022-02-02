NEWPORT—For the past 22 years, Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service (SCHAS) of Cocke County has hosted the Cocke County Citizenship Award, a fundraiser event that honors a leader in the community.
Past honorees have included Jim McSween, Vice Mayor Mike Proffitt, Charlotte Mims, Duay O’Neil, Mayor Connie Ball, Debra Lloyd & Carol Hood, Jabo Francis, Roy Campbell, Jennifer Eisenhower, Tommy Bible Jr., Willie Green, Rich Lloyd, Charlotte Leibrock, Jimmy Dunn, Nathan Ford, Dr. Fred Valentine, Jr., Reba Williams, Bill Agee, Rowland Dykes Jr., Jay Gaddis and Wilma Dykeman Stokely.
SCHAS was unable to have the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SCHAS Cocke County Advisory board and past honorees nominated Mayor Roland “Trey” Dykes, III to be honored in September 2021.
However, due to a surge in the COVID virus that struck the county hard, the event has been rescheduled to Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Carson Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to being the Mayor of Newport, Mayor Dykes’ civic work includes Newport Utilities Board, East Tennessee Development District, East Tennessee Human Resource Agency, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Newport Kiwanis Club, Tanner Preservation Alliance, Tennessee Picnic Association has served the Cocke County community.
”It is indeed a great honor and privilege to have been selected as the SCHAS Citizen of the Year. This honor has been awarded to so many outstanding citizens in our county, that it is difficult for me to imagine myself in their company,” Dykes said about being nominated for the award.
”I have never thought of myself as deserving of this type of recognition but it is reassuring because it comes from my fellow citizens and, more importantly, allows me to believe I am doing something meaningful and positive for the community.
”Given the magnitude of this award, it is now incumbent upon me to continue to expand upon the important work of Newport and Cocke County in a manner that reflects all of the positive attributes it has to offer. Thank you to all who have supported me in this effort, especially the membership of SCHAS. I will do my best to honor your trust in me.”
SCHAS’ mission is to help seniors and the disabled stay safely in their homes and provide respite care for their families with kind, trained, in-home caregivers. SCHAS serves 20 counties throughout the East Tennessee region. Unlike other caregiving agencies, SCHAS offers financial assistance to clients who need the services but cannot afford the full fee.
Through grants, donations, fundraisers, and support from the United Way, SCHAS can help those with the greatest need. Proceeds from the Cocke County Citizenship Award go to support SCHAS Cocke County clients who rely on the organization’s financial aid fund to receive caregiving services.
Tickets are still available and can be purchased at www.schas.org on the Events page for this event or by contacting SCHAS Development Director, Jessica Popek, jpopek@schas.org or 865-824-4301.
