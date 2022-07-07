Telephone-based mass notifications systems are used by thousands of public safety agencies across the U.S. to warn citizens about local emergencies, hazards and other threats.
Now Cocke County announces that they have selected Hyper-Reach to help bring this same life-saving capability to the area. Hyper-Reach is a state-of-the-art mass emergency notification system designed specifically for public safety. The county expects to have the service fully operational by the end of July 2022.
The new emergency alert system will provide rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of telephone calls, text, and email messages, and even TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired. The system sends thousands of these messages to geographically targeted households in seconds and can simultaneously deliver them to an even broader audience via social media, as well as sending broadcast messages to most current mobile telephones (made since 2011) in an affected area by providing access to FEMA’s Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system.
The county plans to use the service primarily for alerts about weather and environmental hazards, criminal activity, and missing persons. Landline phones are automatically enrolled for community alerts, but weather alerts to landline phones and community and Weather alerts to VoIP phones, mobile phones and email addresses are only included when people enroll.
Residents and people who work in Cocke County are encouraged to enroll now (using a county address) either by calling or texting “Alert” to (423) 237-7470 or by going to the website http://hyper-reach.com/tncockesignup.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.