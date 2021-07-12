NEWPORT—Walters State’s Newport Center will offer the college’s popular Kids College at the Newport Center. Classes will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 19-21.
These classes are designed for rising fifth through eighth graders. For information, contact Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton at Nicole.Cardwell-Hampton@ws.edu or 423-585-6756.
Kids College will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for fifth-eighth graders. The cost is $90 and includes three classes.
• 3-D, Nature, Cartoon and Animation will give students the chance to express themselves with new art techniques. Young artists will learn how shading and shadows expand an artist’s capability. Students will try their hand at drawing animals and people. Students will also learn how to do cartoon, animation, stop animation and fantasy drawing.
•Spy Kids teaches the fundamentals of crime scene investigation/criminal justice including the role of the detective, forensic scientist and lawyer. Students examine clues, build a case and bring it to a mock trial.
•Web Design/Google Apps will show students the basics of web design and HTML and CSS. Students will also learn how to navigate practical google apps using blocks-based coding programs. Copyright laws will be covered in an age-appropriate manner.
Participants will discuss what should and should not be shared and overall web safety.
Parents can complete the registration package online at https://www.campusce.net/walters/course/course.aspx?catId=11.
