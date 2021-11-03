Looking for something FUN to do with the family that is free? Bring the family on out to the Cocke County Emergency Responders Association’s Emergency Service Day this Saturday morning, November 6, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Cocke County Fairgrounds.
Adults and kids can visit with local and regional first responders who will be bringing Firetrucks, K-9 Teams, Jaws of Life, Swift Water Rescue Equipment, Search & Rescue Equipment, Police Crusers, Ambulances, a 15’ foot tall Smoky the Bear, Helicopter (weather permitting), Mary-Poppins and much more.
