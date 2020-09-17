NEWPORT—A former Cocke County Corrections Officer pled guilty to a number of charges this week.
The case was heard in front of the Honorable Judge Carter Moore.
According to the plea agreement, former jail employee Hayden Throckmorton pled guilty to sexual contact with an inmate (two counts) and introduction of contraband.
The docket stated the prosecution dismissed the two counts of official misconduct that Throckmorton was facing.
He is now facing a sentence of one year in jail on each of the three counts to be served consecutively at 30 percent with the balance on probation.
However, Throckmorton asked for a judicial deferral, and if granted that would mean no jail time and his record would be expunged after three years of no offenses.
Judge Moore scheduled Throckmorton’s hearing for Monday, Oct. 26 where he will decide on Throckmorton's deferral motion.
