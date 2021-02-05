NEWPORT—Members of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Cocke County Fire, Emergency Management, Newport Rescue Squad and Volunteer Fire Departments combined to conduct a search of the French Broad River Thursday afternoon looking for two men who have been missing since January 22.
The men went missing after crashing their passenger vehicle into the river while fleeing from the Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy C.J. Ball said the search began at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon with crews searching by land, water and air, using a drone.
“At approximately 1:20 p.m., one part of the search team located an unidentified body about 12 to 14 feet from the rivers edge in the French Broad tangled in branches,” Ball said.
“The body was removed from the water by the Newport Rescue Squad, Cocke County Fire Department and other Volunteer agencies. The body has not been identified at this time and will be sent to the Knoxville Forensic Center for an autopsy and identification. We will release more as we continue the search.”
On the night the pursuit occurred, Deputy Brock Hannah was en route with Lt. Max Laughter to 312 Wiley Town Road to serve felony warrants on Steven Floyd Hance.
While on the road deputies located Hance an attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
The vehicle, in which Hance was a passenger, went around a deputies cruiser at a high rate of speed and turned onto East Highway 25/70. The car sped towards Del Rio with deputies in pursuit.
Reports state that the vehicle crossed the center line into on coming traffic multiple times and hit speeds of 100 mph.
The vehicle turned around at the State Line Grill heading west on 25/70. Capt. David Robinson was able to deploy stop strips at the Wolf Creek Bridge, which flattened the right front tire of the vehicle.
The vehicle continued on before leaving the roadway at Bluff Road and traveling into the river.
Reports state that the driver and front passenger escaped the vehicle and swam down river.
The back seat passenger came to shore. She was identified as Alyson Hinson. Hinson was questioned and advised that Bobby Shelton was the driver of the vehicle and Steven Hance was the front passenger.
Hance had fled from deputies the day prior in another pursuit, which led to the warrants for his arrest.
Crews searched the river, separate islands and river banks the next morning, but could not find the two men.
Deputies received reports saying the two men exited the water down river and were picked up by a vehicle. They were also told the two men were seen a day after the pursuit.
A second search was performed in the area on January 31.
Crews will search the area again on Tuesday, February 9.
Residents, family members and friends are asked to not interfere with search efforts, engage with responders, or attempt to take part in this operation.
