NEWPORT—A Newport man is facing several charges after police reports say he struck a utility pole on Old Knoxville Highway and fled the scene on Saturday, Dec. 26.
Newport Police officials identified the male as Deven Myers, 23, Golf Club Drive. He was charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent, vandalism $1,000-$10,000, violation of open container law and leaving the scene of an accident.
On Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of West Broadway Street near Osaka’s concerning a male subject who struck a utility pole and then fled the scene.
While en route, Patrolman Paul Weber was notified the male was parked behind the Sign Shop. The driver, later identified as Myers, attempted to leave the scene, but was stopped without incident.
Upon making contact with Myers, officers said Myers had an odor of alcohol about his person, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Myers reportedly admitted to striking the pole and leaving the scene.
Officers administered a field sobriety test to Myers and he performed poorly on all tests given. While searching Myers vehicle officers found several open containers of beer and liquor.
Myers was placed under arrest.
According to the report, officers went back to the scene and discovered Myers was traveling on Old Knoxville Highway when he struck the utility pole and then traveled down an embankment where he then struck a brick wall near a dumpster at Osaka’s.
Ptl. Weber said the guard wires were destroyed and the utility pole sustained significant damage. The impact caused a power outage within that area.
