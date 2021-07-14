The Cocke County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) will be available to offer counseling services for existing or potential small business owners and entrepreneurs.
On the first Tuesday of every month a councilor will be available by appointment at the Cocke County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce office. The next available counseling will be Tuesday, August 3rd.
Anyone interested in meeting with the TSBDC is asked to contact Lynn Ramsey or Jennifer Ellison at the Cocke County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce office @423-623-7201 to schedule an appointment.
