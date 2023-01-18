Gary Ball

Gary Ball

 Blount County Sheriff's Office

A man who led officers on a manhunt on Dec. 9, 2022, after holding a woman at gunpoint and firing at both Newport Police Department (NPD) officers and Cocke County Sheriff’s Department (CCSD) deputies has been indicted, and is now facing multiple counts of aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Gary Ball, 35, was taken into custody following a manhunt. NPD was initially called to the East Broadway area regarding a man pointing a gun at a female passenger in the vehicle he was driving. He was also allegedly waving a gun out the window of the vehicle. When officers tried to stop Ball, he fired at officers. He also fired at CCSD deputies. Officers returned fire, and no one was struck.

