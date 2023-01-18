A man who led officers on a manhunt on Dec. 9, 2022, after holding a woman at gunpoint and firing at both Newport Police Department (NPD) officers and Cocke County Sheriff’s Department (CCSD) deputies has been indicted, and is now facing multiple counts of aggravated assault and kidnapping.
Gary Ball, 35, was taken into custody following a manhunt. NPD was initially called to the East Broadway area regarding a man pointing a gun at a female passenger in the vehicle he was driving. He was also allegedly waving a gun out the window of the vehicle. When officers tried to stop Ball, he fired at officers. He also fired at CCSD deputies. Officers returned fire, and no one was struck.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) took over the investigation, and it was determined that Ball also shot at a pedestrian in Newport.
The police pursuit ended on Fairview Street after Ball exited the vehicle with a female passenger, threatened her with his gun and then held her against her will. Ball ran from the area and a manhunt pursued in Castle Heights.
A Cocke County Grand Jury indicted Ball, charging him with one count of kidnapping, nine counts of aggravated assault, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and one count of evading arrest. He was being held in the Blount County Jail on a parole violation when he was served with the charges.
