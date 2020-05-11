NEWPORT—The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dumplin Valley is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge.
To be eligible to receive free meals at a residential or non-residential camp, children must meet the income guidelines for reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program.
Children who are part of households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) benefits or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals.
Acceptance and participation requirements for the Program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, and reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service (not all prohibited bases apply to all programs.). Meals will be provided at the Newport Boys & Girls Club from May 26 to August 3.
To file a program complaint alleging discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027), found online at http://www.ascr.usda/gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866)632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by mail to:
U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410
Fax:
(202)690-7442; or
Email:
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
