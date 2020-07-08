NEWPORT—Members of the County General Committee met Tuesday evening where they discussed creating an ordinance that would prohibit non-county residents from using convenience centers.
Committee members agreed to have County Attorney Melissa Gossman draft an ordinance that would fine non-residents $500 for dumping materials in Cocke County.
The full County Legislative Body will consider the ordinance at their July meeting.
All property owners or county residents would be exempt from any fine.
Having a Cocke County license plate, piece of mail with county address and several other items will be considered proof or residency.
Tax cards will also suffice for those who own property, but do not reside in the county.
Commissioner Barry Ford asked how this new ordinance would be enforced.
Committee chair Norman Smith said the convenience center attendant could contact law enforcement with the license plate number of the individual trying to dispose of their waste illegally.
The committee also discussed the possibility of placing the county owned Jack Farm property on the market.
A portion of the 75-acres will be used for a jail/justice center if the county can secure the financial capital to pursue the project.
Partnership President Lucas Graham said the land has been placed on industrial development websites to be sold, but not on any local markets.
He said that land is typically listed for $5,000 per acre on those types of sites.
Graham agreed that the property needs to be sold, but did not rule out the possibility of development on the industrial level.
“Last week I was approached by a company that wants to look at the site to use it for solar panels,” Graham said.
“They have not come in for a visit yet, but they want to discuss some things with Newport Utilities.”
During the meeting Mayor Crytal Ottinger informed committee members that Brad Dodgin, animal control officer, has resigned from his position.
Ottinger said that Dodgin was concerned with the job stability of his position.
Commissioners have discussed the possibility of having the position be P.O.S.T (Police Officer Standards and Training) certified and fall under the Sheriff’s Office.
In doing so, the individual would have to spend 51% of his or her time answering Sheriff’s Office related calls. The other 49% would be focused on animal control.
“He felt there wasn’t much job security, and felt like he was under scrutiny no matter how good he did,” Mayor Ottinger said.
“The Sheriff’s Office is currently answering all animal control related calls. If things were turned over to the Sheriff we would have to transfer out of animal control and move it to the Sheriff’s Office budget.”
Commissioner Kyle Shute made a motion to move animal control under the sheriff’s purview.
The motion passed and will be considered by the full CLB.
Ottinger said that Sheriff Armando Fontes was open to the idea of his department handling animal control calls full-time.
