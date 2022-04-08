NEWPORT—Tennessee State Comptroller Jason Mumpower presented a certificate of Public Utility Distinction to the Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District at their recent monthly meeting.
“You know, as comptroller, I go lots of places where people aren’t doing things right, and I appear at their board meetings. Rarely do I get to come and really say congratulations,” Mumpower said to the board.
“What you all do to keep yourself on track needs to be complimented and is very much appreciated. It’s great for your rate payers; it’s great for the State of Tennessee.”
In line with the end of the Fiscal Year, the board approved the proposed 2022-23 budget for the district, which included plans for expansion to their distribution system, upgrades to their truck fleet and operating equipment, and upgrades to the security of their communications systems with no increase to their Distribution Charge.
In the General Manager’s report, Tommy Bible shared the district’s February figures.
Bible reported 570 Degree Days for the month of February, which is approximately 22.5% warmer than “normal” for February. For reference, February 2021 registered 649 Degree Days and was considered only 7.5% warmer than normal.
The district’s customer base for Natural Gas continues to grow, with now 8,337 customers as of February. The district has gained 186 new customers since February of 2021.
Natural Gas sales by volume (MCF Sales) were down from last year’s, due in large part to the loss of Conagra. Year-to-date, the district is right on track with last year’s sales, around 2.3 million MCF.
The breakdown of the sales shows a drop in the residential and industrial sectors, while commercial and interruptible sales each saw a minor increase.
On the propane side of business, the figures followed similar trends. The district’s propane customer base has grown by 123 customers since last February. Sales by volume saw a slight decrease of just less than 3,000 gallons. Year-to-date, the district is about 26,000 gallons behind last years pace with 1.64 million gallons sold.
Liquid Propane Walk-In sales were down, as was expected with the warmer temperatures, from 20,808 gallons in 2021 to 14,845 gallons this year.
The district sold 42 appliance units this February, on pace with the 43 units sold last February. Year-to-date appliance sales are still up by 60 units over 2021.
Bible shared with the board that recent New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) Natural Gas closings, going back to October of 2021, had consistently stayed between $4.00 and $6.30 per Dekatherm, up significantly from the $1.60 to $3.70 rates of the past three to four years.
“The situation that you’re sitting in, if they push that gas, more LNG [Liquid Natural Gas] out of the country and we don’t increase on the production side, when we have peaks, we’re not talking $5 gas, we’re talking $10, $14, $15 like we did during the recession back in ’08,” Bible warned.
He went on to explain that the district has taken measures to prevent the full brunt of LNG price increases from passing on to their ratepayers, but that “we’re going to have to get used to paying $5 and $6 for gas, and we’ve got to protect ourselves above that.”
Bible shared a comparison between the district’s Pool Cost of Gas and NYMEX rates, showing that the district paid nearly $2 per Dekatherm less than NYMEX prices for the month of February, which enabled them to keep rates low for customers.
Finally, Bible shared the district’s projected revenue for the year, which had nearly tripled from the year before due to the district’s sale of some of their
The business agenda for the meeting was crowded, with several end-of-fiscal-year housekeeping tasks, including the renewal of Property and Casualty Insurance and the authorization of Bible to set the district’s Demand Component for the year, both of which passed unanimously.
The board approved Residential rates at $1.2440 per Therm and Interruptible rates at $0.5952 per Therm.
Other items included the renewal of the district’s contract with Classic City Mechanical in Knoxville, a resolution to make equipment purchases through Sourcewell, and a decision to fund the APGA Research Foundation.
The board also approved an allocation of $200,000 from the district’s drastically increased revenue to reduce the cost of gas for their ratepayers. The district would spread the money across all customer sectors, applying the discount to the total anticipated cost and adjusting their rates accordingly.
“For a residential customer, normally in the month of March, you use around 70 Therms or so. That would mean around $5.75 for our residential customers. But now you take our large industrial customers, because that is the majority of our sales, and some of them are going to recognize several thousand dollars back to them,” Bible told the board. He estimated that the difference in rates would be about 80 cents per Dekatherm.
Administrative Manager Heather Jones shared updates regarding the district’s ongoing improvement to their computer systems and network. She also gave the board an update on the district’s recent changes to their retirement plans.
Assistant General Manager Clint Hammonds provided information on the district’s work with Classic City to complete services, main extensions, and various other projects in the area. He shared that the district is still evaluating areas that could be good candidates for propane-to-natural-gas conversion, especially areas with a high density of propane customers that are near the existing natural gas main.
Jonathan Sane gave a Propane update, sharing that the propane tanks from Crist Propane had been delayed due to weather.
The board scheduled their next meeting for Friday, April 29 to avoid conflicts with other events.
