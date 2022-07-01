NEWPORT—An agreement is ready for signature by Mayor Dewayne Daniel that will put Newport Utilities in charge of billing Parrottsville citizens for sewer. Previously no enforcement measure was in place, but NU can now shut off the water to delinquent accounts.
Parrottsville will set rates for customers, but Newport Utilities will now apply their rates to approximately 130 customers in Parrottsville, putting NU in charge of billing and collecting, and netting NU 15% of the amounts collected, Vice President of Operations and Technology Chris Calhoun said. Calhoun was speaking on behalf of General Manager Michael Williford, who was not present at the meeting but via call.
"They are responsible for all maintenance and upkeep of the plant and the collections system," Calhoun said. "They are responsible for all federal and state laws, and they are responsible for meeting the requirements of their state permit. Newport Utilities will apply our current rates to any Parrottsville water—or sewer, customers that have NU's water."
Calhoun said sewer in a corrective tone, indicating he misspoke, suggesting he meant to say 'sewer' and not 'water.' He went on to say NU will charge them the same way that they charge people on NU water in the rest of the county.
"We will bill and collect all sewer charges on behalf of Parrottsville," he said. "Newport Utilities will earn 15% of all the sewer charges that are billed to those customers. We are not responsible for any costs of maintenance or permits, and we will not be responsible for any delinquent debt or any customer service type issues."
The arrangement has NU undertaking what board member James McSween, Jr. calls a "unique position" in becoming a collection agency.
"Normally a city or a utility does not do that," he said, "so I think what we understand is, this is a cooperative effort to show the good faith and good neighborliness of the city of Parrottsville."
Previously Parrottsville had no method of enforcing a sewer charge. Some delinquent accounts owe hundreds, while a few owe several thousand.
Now, a delinquent account's water can be shut off.
"You can see that this is not going to be a very smooth agreement," McSween said. "I think the city understands that you're getting into really a different sort of a business here."
Calhoun clarified that NU is taking advantage of its state-of-the-art billing system to help Parrottsville collect some of their sewer charges.
The Newport Utilities Board of Directors will meet again on July 26 at 10:30 a.m. at 170 Cope Boulevard.
