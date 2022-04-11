The town of Parrottsville is finalizing a plan for Newport Utilities to take over the town’s sewer billing service by the new fiscal year. The service covers approximately 175 customers within the city limits. Parrottsville’s operation will continue to be owned and operated by the town, but all billing would come via Newport Utilities.
Delinquent bills have plagued Parrottsville for many years leaving the town with little recourse. Several customers had bills stretching back several years and racking up totals in the thousands of dollars.
The town council decided to seek payment by taking individuals to court, but the process was slow and consumed more money through court fees. Discussions with the town and NU have been ongoing for some time as the State Comptroller just recently gave approval for the shift to be made.
Parrottsville’s council met last week to discuss the final steps of the process. Mayor Dewayne Daniel hopes the billing will be taken out of the town’s hands by the end of June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.