The Cocke County Board of Sanitation met Thursday evening in the Chancery Courtroom. Chairman Tony Heavner and member David Veridal were in attendance. Landfill Superintendent Chandler Hembree was also present. Landfill employee Cindy Hale was in attendance and served as secretary for the meeting.
There were many topics discussed, but the board tabled most items until the February meeting when two new members are on the board. Chairman Heavner has finished his term and was not reappointed. Cocke County Legislative Body (CLB) commissioners Jason McMahan and Jonathan Templin were appointed to the board at the last CLB meeting.
Heavner and Veridal delayed the start of the meeting on Thursday thinking the new members would be in attendance to start the transition process, but neither new member was at the meeting.
Window decals proposed
Heavner said that Newport Printing has examples of window decals in three sizes, 1” by 2,” 1.5” by 2.5,” and 2” by 2,” which can be used to identify in-county residents at the convenience centers. He said that the examples could be made available at the February meeting, so the board could make a decision.
It has been pointed out by Green For Life Environmental (GFL), who contracts with the county for waste hauling and disposal, that a lot of out-of-county trash is being dumped in Cocke County, which is adding to the disposal fees paid by the county.
Port-a-potties
There was a discussion about the portable toilets at the convenience centers. GFL gave the county short notice it would no longer be providing portable toilets to the convenience centers, which are necessary for the staff at the facilities. GFL had subcontracted out the portable toilets with East Tennessee Portables.
The county had planned to enter into a direct contract with East Tennessee Portables, which is based out of Knoxville. According to the meeting discussion, convenience center staff sent photos of the toilets that were recently brought in, showing that they had not been cleaned and that they were too filthy for use.
The board voted to approve a month-to-month agreement with Quality Waste, based in Morristown, for portable toilets at the convenience centers, so it was pointed out a purchase order was needed to rent the 11 portable toilets.
“They are bringing new equipment, and it will be clean and taken care of,” Veridal said. “They also said they would be willing to work with the county on short notice if portable toilets are needed for events.”
Budget
The board members said that they have not seen a copy of the actual budget for the sanitation department, and have requested one from the county mayor’s office.
“I have been on this board three years, and I have never seen an actual budget,” Heavner said.
It was mentioned that the sanitation department has the third largest budget in the county, but Veridal said that was “kind of misleading” because most of those funds are paid to GFL leaving the department with significantly less funds for other needs.
Veridal said it was frustrating so much money has to be spent with an out-of-county business to handle the county’s trash needs.
Commercial trash haulers
The county has a handful of commercial trash haulers who pick up trash from residences and businesses. It was pointed out that they should be dumping their trash at the landfill. There is a fee for commercial trash dumping, which is $25 per ton. That price is prorated and based on the actual weight of the trash brought in.
Staff
There was a discussion of the need for Cindy Hale to go from part-time to full-time status at the landfill and for an additional full-time staff member at the landfill. Hembree said that he has one full-time and one part-time staff member at the landfill and they are “being worked to death.”
He said Hale, who works in the office at the landfill, is “irreplaceable” and should be full-time based on the work that needs to be done there.
Phones
Only Grassy Fork and Del Rio convenience centers have phones, and they both have landlines because of a lack of cell service in the area. At the other centers, the staff has had to use their personal phones to contact the landfill.
It was suggested that phones be installed or employees be given a credit toward their cell phone bills for the work-related usage, but no action was taken regarding the matter.
Tires to the landfill
While no action was taken on the matter, requiring all tires be brought to the landfill for disposal was discussed. Heavner had spoken with Sheriff C.J. Ball regarding using inmate labor for stacking the tires in trailers.
Two employees would need to be certified at the landfill to supervise the inmates while they performed their duties.
Truck
Heavner reported the sanitation department’s grabber truck has been built and is now in the body shop. They expect delivery in March. He said that they still need to get a driver with the proper certification for the truck, and it will cost about $3,500 for training. They pointed out it is cheaper to train an existing employee than to hire a new employee as a truck driver.
Logo
There is a need for logos on all of the landfill vehicles, so Heavner said he had spoken with Cocke County Schools Assistant Superintendent Casey Kelley about running an art contest through the high schools for a student to design the new logo for the vehicles.
Equipment
Heavner said he would like to see if they could get a grant for the purchase of a track-hoe and a tri-axle dump truck for the sanitation department. He estimated the cost for both pieces of equipment to be around $200,000 in used condition.
Pay raises
It was also discussed that the employees in the department need an increase in pay. Hembree said that he has heavy equipment operators being paid less than employees at fast food restaurants.
Meeting time change
The board voted to change the monthly meeting for the sanitation board to 5:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Chancery Courtroom.
Farewells
After three years on the board, Heavner’s term is up. He said that he would like to say, “It has really been an honor working with the people at the landfill and this board. I am thankful to have been given this opportunity and I would like to stay active with the sanitation department.”
“It has really been an honor working with you,” Veridal said. “As far as talking trash, you know more than the whole county. I am still bewildered as to why this board had to be broken up the way they did it, and I am appreciative of the opportunity to have worked with you.”
“I appreciate you and all that you have done,” Hembree said to Heavner. “You have gone a step above and beyond.”
“I have confidence in our two new board members, and I believe they will do well,” Heavner added.
Terry Dawson, a former CLB commissioner and former member of the sanitation board, said that he believes the board has come a long way. “You have accomplished a lot. Thank you for all that you have done,” he said.
