Sanitation board meeting held

Sanitation Board Chairman Tony Heavner and member David Veridal are shown at the monthly meeting on Thursday evening.

 PHOTO BY KATHY HEMSWORTH

The Cocke County Board of Sanitation met Thursday evening in the Chancery Courtroom. Chairman Tony Heavner and member David Veridal were in attendance. Landfill Superintendent Chandler Hembree was also present. Landfill employee Cindy Hale was in attendance and served as secretary for the meeting.

There were many topics discussed, but the board tabled most items until the February meeting when two new members are on the board. Chairman Heavner has finished his term and was not reappointed. Cocke County Legislative Body (CLB) commissioners Jason McMahan and Jonathan Templin were appointed to the board at the last CLB meeting.

