NEWPORT—The Cocke County Recreation Board met Monday evening where they named Scottie Thornton the Recreation Department’s full-time director.
Thornton served as the interim director after board members voted to terminate longtime employee Brian Evans.
The board voted with three members supporting Thornton for the position, and two others voting for Drew Patterson.
Patterson was one of the few individuals to apply for the position.
During the meeting Thornton told the board the deadline to return flag football applications has been extended. The new deadline is September 11.
The department is also taking applications for fall softball, t-ball and baseball for all age groups.
Signups start on August 10 and will run through September 11.
Thornton said he is still waiting for Newport’s City Council to give the final approval for the fall season.
Board member Jason Grooms said the department should consider other athletic options for the fall.
He said that hiking clubs and disc golf courses could be big for Cocke County.
“I think we need to find an alternative to traditional sports this fall,” Grooms said.
“Something like a hiking group or club or disc golf could draw interest. We need to think outside the box and start off on the right foot. Things we do activity wise has an impact on the economic development of this county. We need to have diverse things for residents and visitors to do.”
Grooms went on to say that he is working to bring more UTV/ATV riding trails to the county. He said that big plans are in place, and hopes the recreation department can help support his efforts.
Grooms encourages members of the public to contact the department with their ideas for activities or sports they would like to see in the county.
He has also encouraged his fellow board members to develop a one-year and five-year plan with achievable goals.
Thornton said he has been contacted by citizens asking the department to bring back adult league softball. He said the department would look into providing a league in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.