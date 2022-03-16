NEWPORT—Who will the people choose as the “Best of the Best” in the 2022 People’s Choice Awards?
The Newport Plain Talk sponsors the annual contest, which generates a lot of excitement among customers, businesses and staff of that business by being recognized by their customers and voted “Best of the Best,” announces Publisher Duane Uhls.
It’s simple to enter. Find the full-page ballot in The Newport Plain Talk or pick up a copy at the office at 145 East Broadway, Newport. The Plain Talk is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. It costs nothing to enter.
The ballot for the 23rd annual People’s Choice Awards contains dozens of categories under the general headings of best people; best business; best in the area; and best foods.
All you have to do is write in your choices-vote for as many or few as you wish, and then mail or bring your ballot to the Plain Talk office. Neither photo copies or email copies of ballots will be accepted.
The deadline for the contest is 5 p.m. on May 26, 2022. All ballots will be counted and winners selected for each of more than 100 categories. The winners will appear in a special edition to be published in early August.
“This is one of our most popular events and a lot of fun for everyone. We always receive several thousand ballots during the voting and count each one carefully,” said Uhls.
Businesses and people like the honor of being selected and receive a People’s Choice Awards certificate, which they proudly display at their business.
The special edition, published after all the votes are in, gives the business winners and employees of that business a chance to publicly thank the customers for their vote and patronage. A ballot can be found in today’s edition.
