Deputies were dispatched to Carmack Road in reference to a vehicle that had struck the callers parked vehicle. While responding, dispatch advised that the callers husband had stopped the vehicle in question at the intersection of Cosby Highway and English Mountain Road.
Upon arrival, deputies observed a blue SUV with heavy front end damage sitting in the roadway with subjects standing around the vehicle. One of the subjects handed Sergeant Heath Willis the keys he had taken from the driver. The driver was still sitting in the vehicle and was identified as John Michael Eakin. The report states that Eakin had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person, blood shot eyes and slurred speech.
Eakin was asked to exit his vehicle and perform a field sobriety test. He performed poorly on all tests given. Eakin’s driver license status came back as revoked for Failure to Comply with Financial Responsibility in July of 2019. Eakin was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail.
Willis spoke with Allison Power, who stated she heard the crash and looked out and saw an SUV leaving the campground where her truck was parked. Willis observed heavy rear end damage on the victim’s truck. Eakin was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Violation of Implied Consent, Driving While License Revoked and Vandalism Under $500.
