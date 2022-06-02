COCKE COUNTY—John Carrell has announced his candidacy for Cocke County Sheriff in the General Election on August 4, 2022, as an Independent candidate.
Carrell is married to Sandy Reed Carrell (33 years) and has one daughter, Amanda Sue Carrell (29). Carrell is the son of the late Cleo and Suella Shell Carrell of the Wilton Springs Community. Cleo was a life-long farmer and tool and die maker at Wall Tube & Metal Products, Sonoco, and Falcon Products. Suella was a loving mother and homemaker.
Sandy is the daughter of the late Roy “Doodle” and Pat Reed of Parrottsville. “Doodle” was employed by Wood Products and was a Volunteer Firefighter for the Parrottsville Fire Department before taking full-time employment with the Cocke County Fire Department, where he retired. Pat was a homemaker, caring for Sandy's six brothers and sisters in their home.
Carrell has one brother, the late Frankie Carrell, who was married to Denise Carrell. Frankie was a millwright for Sonoco Products for 45 years before retiring. Frankie and Denise have one son, Frankie III, who is married to Jackie Carrell and have three daughters, Amber, Leah Grace, and Katlyn. All live in the Wilton Springs Community.
Carrell attended Newport Grammar School and graduated as Valedictorian from Cocke County High School before going on to the University of Tennessee, where he completed his studies in the pre-med field.
Carrell worked in Gatlinburg during his high school and college years, paying his way through school. Upon completion of his studies at the University of Tennessee, Carrell was employed by Pioneer Pontiac and Buick as a parts and service manager. It was there that he met David Cureton and Benny Shelton of the Cocke County Sheriff's Department. At their urging, Carrell became a reserve officer under Sheriff Tunney Moore in 1991.
“I took an oath 33 years ago to serve and protect the citizens of Cocke County,” Carrell said. “I bring the experience of serving in all capacities within the Cocke County Sheriff's Department. I have served since 1989 as a reserve officer, patrolman, sergeant, lieutenant, detective, chief, and as a Task Force officer with the United States Marshal's Service.”
Having served in various positions, Carrell has a firm understanding of the operations of the office as well as those of other entities. If elected Sheriff, Carrell hopes to provide deputies with the opportunity to acquire training that will allow them to pursue various fields within law enforcement service.
“I am familiar with all aspects of the Sheriff's Office, as well as the operating procedures of other local, state, and federal agencies,” he said. “I intend to use this experience to provide opportunities for deputies to obtain training not only in required areas, but, more importantly, in specialized roles that will allow deputies to pursue individual career paths aimed at retaining a diverse workforce capable of dealing with day-to-day tasks but also with more modern criminal enterprises.”
Combating the drug issues that Cocke County faces is high on the priority list for Carrell if elected to serve as the next Sheriff. He vows to work with other agencies to stop drugs from entering the county and harming its residents.
“I intend to work with all state, local, and federal agencies to combat crime and place an emphasis on drug trafficking. Everyone is familiar with local criminal activity but it is only a small piece in a much larger puzzle. Drug traffickers and criminal enterprises rely on organizations to successfully carry out their activities. These organizations reach not only across city and county borders but also across state and national borders. If we intend to slow crime, we must be a part of and have the trust and cooperation of outside agencies to supplement our local resources.”
Making the county the best that it can possibly be is very important to Carrell. He plans to be available at all times to address the public's concerns, while also working to use tax dollars in an appropriate fashion.
I pledge to the citizens of Cocke County that I will be a working sheriff that is approachable, accessible, and accountable, that will use common sense to spend your tax dollars wisely and work with city and county leaders to make Cocke County an even better place to live and work.
Carrell’s motto is A working man, working for you! He humbly asks for your vote and support on August 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.