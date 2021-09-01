Would you like to help your community? Have you considered joining a local community group before, but didn’t know where to start? Whether you were born to be on stage, or prefer the audience, the Newport Theatre Guild has a place for you.
NTG is proud to offer numerous opportunities for volunteers in its upcoming production of the heartwarming musical, “The Sound of Music.” The cast is already working hard and they need you to help bring the show to life.
So often, NTG board members are asked, “How can I help?” There are countless ways. To provide more information about volunteer opportunities, NTG will be hosting a volunteer workshop on Sunday afternoon, September 19, at 2 p.m. in the CCHS Auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.