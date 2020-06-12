NEWPORT—Staff volunteers, custodians, and cafeteria personnel who worked diligently to package and distribute food to Newport Grammar School students during the school’s recent closure will receive bonuses for their efforts.
Members of the Newport City Board of Education, meeting May 29, opted to provide the bonuses for those who worked from March 13—May 29, the period NGS was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Board member Linda Powell moved to award the bonuses with a second from member Mike Overholt.
Later, the board also voted to include a letter of thanks to the recipients thanking them for their work during this time. “Without the cooperative efforts of all involved, the smooth distribution of food could not have happened,” said Director of Schools Sandra Burchette, who said a total of 62 volunteers helped.
The board approved a new interventionist position to be funded by CARES ACT money for two years. The purpose of the position is to close the gaps in learning created by the recent school closure.
The board also accepted Jensen Buckner’s resignation, effective June 30, 2020.
