On Saturday, Jan. 29, Deputy Alison Brooks was dispatched to Victory Lanes concerning a female subject who was “passed out” on one of the video games. Upon arrival, Brooks spoke with the owner of the bowling alley who directed toward the female.
Brooks made contact with the female in question, identified as Tonya Weathers, who was sitting in one of the race car games. Weathers allegedly told Brooks that she used methamphetamine and that she had been “high all night and all day.”
Due to the fact that Weathers admitted to being under the influence and the fact that she is homeless, Brooks felt that she was a danger to herself and society. For her safety, Weathers was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail.
