NEWPORT—Greater Good of East Tennessee will hold a special event in Newport this Saturday, Jan. 16 starting at 11 a.m.
The event will be held in the Western Plaza Shopping Center across from TitleMax.
The organization will be providing free toiletries, basic living necessities, home supplies and a bagged lunch.
The nonprofit was established in 2019 by Felicia Rhodes to help citizens across East Tennessee.
Rhodes said her primary focus is to help those struggling to make ends meet.
"Some people in our community can't afford to pay their bills or even purchase food, so I know they can't afford simple necessities," Rhodes said.
"I felt like starting this non-profit was a call from God. I started with a small idea and things have grown from there. We have served counties from Hancock to Hamilton. Wherever there is need or a particular event that impacts the community, we are there to help."
Saturday's event will be held rain or shine and will last until supplies are gone.
Workers will maintain a 6-foot distance and will be wearing masks. Members of the public are highly encouraged to wear masks as well.
For more information about Greater Good visit their Facebook page at Greater Good of East Tennessee. For questions, simply instant message with your information.
Donations are being accepted, and a donate button can be found on the Facebook page.
Rhodes can also be reached by phone at 865-310-1117.
