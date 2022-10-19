NEWPORT — Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. for the November General Election, at 157 Western Plaza Dr. All early voting will occur at the Western Plaza (Tractor Supply Shopping Center); there will be no early voting at the Courthouse Annex this election.
Early voting times: Weekdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturdays 9 a.m. – Noon. Early voting ends Thursday, Nov. 3.
What is on the ballot this election?
All voters will receive a general election ballot that contains:
Governor
Proposed Tennessee Constitutional Amendments
US House of Representatives
Tennessee Senate
Tennessee House of Representatives.
County District 3 voters will also receive on their ballots:
County Commissioner District 3 Post 2 runoff election.
City of Newport voters will also receive on their ballots:
Newport mayor
Alderman (vote for Five [5])
City school board (vote for Two [2]).
Town of Parrottsville voters will also receive on their ballots:
Parrottsville commissioner (Vote for Three [3]).
All Cocke County registered voters may participate in early voting at the early voting site at Western Plaza. Cocke County registered voters who need to update their current addresses in Cocke County are especially encouraged to consider voting early as the wait time to change address is shorter during early voting than election day.
The election commission reminds the public that there is a 100-foot campaign boundary from the front doors of early voting, with no campaigning, no campaign clothing, or campaign items attached to clothing allowed inside the 100-foot boundary of the early voting site.
Voters who wait until election day, Nov. 8, to vote must vote at their assigned polling places, from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. on election day.
For more information, including sample ballots and election hours, visit the election commission office or go online to CockeCountyElection.org.
