COCKE COUNTY—The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting safety belt roadside checkpoints during the week of May 16-22 on Cave Church Road in Cocke County.
Recognizing the danger to unbelted vehicle occupants, Troopers will target those who operate a vehicle while unbelted and take corrective actions for other violations observed.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol recognizes that safety belt checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools of enforcing the safety belt laws of Tennessee while ensuring the protection of vehicle occupants.
