NEWPORT—Hundreds of county residents received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday afternoon at a clinic held by Broadway & Main Pharmacy.
The pharmacy received 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, some of which were used to fully vaccinate Cocke Countians.
Jarrod Vick, Pharmacist with Broadway & Main, said many groups came together to make the vaccination clinic possible.
“We registered to receive the vaccine early on because we knew our pharmacy wanted to get vaccinations to our patients and other members of the community,” Vick said.
“This was a collaborative effort between our pharmacy, local doctors and nurses, hospital staff and members of the Sheriff’s Office.”
Vick stressed that COVID vaccines are safe, and encourages anyone that has reservations about being vaccinated, to reach out to their doctor for more information.
“If anyone is hesitant to take the vaccine they should reach out to myself or others in the healthcare field to discuss their concerns,” Vick said. “These vaccines are safe, and that is the main thing that I want to get out there. Twenty-five to 30% of the population across the country has already received the vaccine.”
Pam Maloy was one of the more than 600 to receive the vaccine on Saturday. She said the safety of others is one of the main reasons why she wanted to receive the vaccine.
“I want to be safe and keep others around me safe. I have a great granddaughter that I have to think about,” Maloy said.
Maloy will be eagerly awaiting her second dose of the vaccine and a return to normalcy.
“The thing I’m looking forward to most is taking a vacation. I’ll be looking for a beach once I get my second vaccination.”
Broadway and Main Pharmacist Justin Kickliter thanked all of the volunteers that made Saturday’s event possible.
He said a special thanks to Dr. Candi Overholt, other Healthstar members, Dr. Jennifer Sauceman, Heather Ingram, FNP, Dr. Ruchi Gupta, all of their staff members, nurses from Tennova Newport, EMT, the Sheriff’s Office, other volunteers and the staff of Broadway & Main Pharmacy.
“The COVID-19 immunization clinic was a tremendous success. The rain came, but we still administered over 600 vaccines,” Kickliter said.
“Herd immunity and our path back to normal happens one immunization at a time. We’ve now given over 1,500 immunizations since February 1. Let’s keep going, Cocke County.”
Those who were vaccinated Saturday can look forward to receiving their second dose on April 24. They will maintain the same appointment time on that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.