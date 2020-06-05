NEWPORT—The Cocke County Election Commission will move the Early Voting site to the Western Plaza Shopping Center for the August and November elections.
The new address for Early Voting in Cocke County will be 137 Western Plaza Way, Newport, TN. The location was recently home to an auction business, and at one time the U-Save Discount store and a Revco many years ago.
Early Voting for the August election will be July 17 – August 1. Early Voting hours will be Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 12 noon; open late on Friday, July 31, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
The upcoming election features a State Primary for US Senate and US House, with both the Republican and Democratic ballots containing several candidates for the open US Senate and US House seats. The State Representative race is unopposed. There is only one contested race in the County General Election; Constable District 1 unexpired term. There will be at least one State Judicial Retention question on the ballot.
The Sample Ballot for the August election is posted online at CockeCountyElection.org and is available at the Cocke County Election Commission office. The Sample Ballot is subject to change if the state is required to add another Judicial Retention question.
Early Voting times for the November Presidential and State General Election will be determined at a later date.
Absentee By-Mail Voting
Absentee By-Mail ballots for the August election may be requested now through July 30 for those who qualify to vote by-mail. For more information, call the election commission office at 623-2042 or visit CockeCountyElection.org.
It is too early to request a ballot for the November Presidential election (first day to request a by-mail ballot for November is August 5.)
The first wave of ballot mailings for those who have already requested a ballot has been delayed as the State of Tennessee may be required to another judicial retention question to the August ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.