Ford license

Crystal Ford, proprietor of Ford’s Cruz Thru, displays her new beer license and payment receipt Tuesday at Newport City Hall. The license had been suspended for non-payment in January. Ford’s Cruz Thru can resume selling beer immediately after the board unanimously approved her new license.

 PHOTO BY DAVE RUTHENBERG

Crystal Ford, proprietor of Ford’s Cruz Thru drive-in convenience center in Newport said Tuesday prior to her meeting at Newport City Hall with the city’s beer board that she has lost around $1,000 in beer sales per day for the past 28 days in which her beer license was revoked.

However, she is now back in the beer business after an unanimous 3-0 vote by the board to issue a new privilege license. It did come with an additional cost of $500 in penalties ($50 per day for 10 days) for missing the Jan. 1 deadline in addition to $89.78, the prorated amount for the remainder of 2023’s license ($100). She also had to pay a $250 fee for the new license application and for a background check.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.