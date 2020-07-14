COCKE COUNTY—Early Voting for the August election begins this Friday, July 17, in the Tractor Supply Shopping Center (137 Western Plaza Way).
The election commission has moved the Early Voting site to the larger space so voters can spread out.
There will be additional registrar stations at Early Voting to keep the line moving as quickly as possible.
Early Voting Hours are Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. Early Voting will have extended hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 31.
Early Voting ends Saturday, August 1 at noon.
For the safety of the voter, each voter will be given their own ink pen to sign in with and a popsicle stick so the voter won't have to touch the voting machine with their fingers.
If a voter is wearing a mask, the voter can leave the mask on during check-in. Photo ID is still required in Tennessee, but for the voter's safety, the voter will not be required to remove the mask.
Vote early and beat the lines on Election Day.
For more information, call the Cocke County Election Office at 623-2042 or go online to CockeCountyElection.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.