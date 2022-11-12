Christmas tree farm

Many Christmas Tree farms will open as early as Nov. 19.

Tennessee’s weather has been accommodating for most Christmas tree farms this year, making it a great time for your family to pick the perfect tree to take home.

“Our producers have worked hard and this year’s crop of Christmas trees is the best quality,” owner of Big Sky Farm in Sumner County and Tennessee Christmas Tree Growers Association executive director Justin Diel said. “As a result, there are plenty of locally grown trees available across the state. A Tennessee Christmas tree purchased directly from the farm will often have better needle retention than what you may find at the store. To have the best opportunity to find the perfect tree for your home and family, visit one of Tennessee’s beautiful Christmas tree farms soon.”

