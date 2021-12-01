COCKE COUNTY—Several individuals, businesses and organizations have joined forces to make the upcoming Christmas holiday bright for children across the community.
Angela Huskey-Grooms of State Farm Insurance and Joe Lane of Lane’s Wiring & Summit Electrical Services started a toy drive in Cocke County nearly three years ago.
The East Tennessee Jeepers Club has held multiple successful toy drives over the years to benefit various parts of the county as well.
This year they have come together and are working under the name of Cocke County’s Christmas Angels. The names of children across the county school system were submitted to the group as individuals who may need help to make their Christmas morning special.
The list has grown over the weeks to include nearly 170 names.
Angela Huskey-Grooms said the prices of items have increased, but that will not stop the group from providing what they can.
“It continues to blow me away when I see how much support we receive for this each year,” Huskey-Grooms said.
“There are a lot of needs across the county and they continue to grow. I’m a little worried about the prices of things being so high and our money not stretching as far. We are also facing a supply shortage which is having a slight impact. I just feel like there are too many people working too hard for this to fail.”
Memorial Baptist Church is playing a big role in this year’s toy drive. The church will be the site of the toy distribution, and children will also get to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus on that day. Associate Pastor Jake Johnson will share the story of Christ’s birth with children as parents select their child’s favorite toy.
Huskey-Grooms said the goal is to provide each child with at least one toy, but the group is also focusing on supplying children with clothing items.
Clothing items and toys will all be separated by age groups on the day of the distribution. Support from businesses and those who are more fortunate than others has been key to the group’s efforts.
Huskey-Grooms encourages the community to donate to the cause in any way they can. Your donation of new unwrapped toys or cash may be dropped off at the State Farm Office located at 258 E. Main Street in Downtown Newport. Manes Funeral Home, NAPA Mr. Automotive, Car, Trucks & SUVs, Rocky Top Grafix, Memorial Baptist Church, and Scenic Realty are also drop off locations for toys.
The group will be accepting donations through Dec. 15, and the items will be distributed on Dec. 18.
You can also submit the name of a child to receive a gift until Dec. 3. Every effort will be made to supply the additional children with toys, but there will be no guarantee that the child will receive a toy.
For more information or to submit a name, contact Huskey-Grooms at 423-623-2421.
