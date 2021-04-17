NEWPORT—The 13th Annual Cruise Against Cancer will return to the Newport City Park on Saturday, April 24. The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., rain or shine.
If you are planning to attend this event, please remember to practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and wear a mask if you wish.
Since 2009, Cruise Against Cancer has worked hard to help meet the needs of cancer patients in the area. With the help of the community and various car clubs, the event has managed to raise more than $250,000 for Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group.
Every penny of those funds have been used to assist cancer patients with their greatest need. Community contributions have helped pay utility bills, purchase groceries, build handicap accessible ramps and so many other important things. This year, Modern Woodmen is providing matching funds up to $2,500 in support of the cause.
These are critical needs, most of which are funded directly by Cruise Against Cancer. Regardless of other current events, the needs of area cancer patients continue to grow every day.
Please review the following guidelines and make an educated decision on whether you wish to support their efforts in person, by mail or at all.
To ensure safety, organizers hope that attendees will behave responsibly in the midst of lingering COVID-19 concerns.
To keep attendees informed and updated, here are a few important things they would like to pass along.
Comfort Level: If attending the event will make you uncomfortable in any way, they respectfully suggest that you stay home instead. There are a number of ways to donate online or by mail. Those options will be listed at the bottom of this article.
Masks: Masks are not required at this outdoor event. Meanwhile, if you feel more comfortable wearing one, that is perfectly acceptable.
Social Distancing: Social distancing is encouraged by the Governor, The CDC, and event organizers. Please maintain proper distance between small groups of people. The Newport City Park spans some 30 acres, which should allow for plenty of breathing room.
Hand Sanitizer: They hope to have hand sanitizer readily available. Meanwhile, please help conserve their supply by bringing your own if possible.
Disinfecting: They will be keeping an eye on common surfaces, regularly using Lysol Spray and Clorox Wipes to minimize risk.
Touching: Please touch ONLY the merchandise you intend to purchase. This applies to individually wrapped bake sale items, t-shirts, auction items and other such things.
Boundaries: Please pay attention to all markers that refer to spacing and traffic flow. This also applies to foot traffic areas.
Money: To minimize cross contamination from contact with currency, exact change is appreciated. Also, please bear in mind that the primary goal of this event is to raise funds for area cancer patients. That said, they would be honored to keep any change that you can spare. (Of course, they will make change if need be.)
Patience: Please bear with organizers as they make heir best effort to hold a successful fundraiser while adhering to a vast number of precautions.
In these unprecedented times, your assistance is more important than ever before.
For those unable to attend in-person, we challenge you to take part in other ways. Online donations can be made by searching for “Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group” (based in Newport, Tennessee) in Facebook Fundraisers or directly through the Network For Good Website at http://www.nfggive.com/guidestar/62-1854671.
As always, checks payable to “Celebrate Life – Cruise Against Cancer” may be mailed to the following address:
Cruise Against Cancer
c/o Celebrate Life
PO Box 263
Newport, TN 37822
Stay tuned to the Cruise Against Cancer Facebook page for updates at www.facebook.com/celebratelifecruiseagainstcancer.
