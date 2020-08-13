NEWPORT—The City of Newport Board of Mayor and Aldermen met Tuesday evening where they voted to donate money to the Cocke County Veterans Service office to help purchase a new van.
The City Council meeting lasted nearly 45 minutes and all council members were present with the exception of Alderman Mike Hansel.
City Administrator James Finchum asked council members to consider donating approximately $10,000 to the Cocke County Veterans Service Office in order to help purchase a new van to transport local veterans to medical appointments.
Finchum advised that the van will cost $30,000. The Veterans Office has already received a $10,000 grant from the State of Tennessee and another $10,000 donation from the county.
Council members voted unanimously to donate the money.
Rob Watkins expressed his appreciation for the donation and advised the van will be equipped to transport veterans who are in wheelchairs.
“I really appreciate what you all are doing.” Watkins stated. “Thank you for the support you all give to this city and county.”
In other news, Finchum advised that the City of Newport has received a grant from the State of Tennessee that serves as a reimbursement for COVID-19 expenses. The city will receive a grant in the amount of $102,000.
Finchum also advised that the City of Newport will continue to follow all executive orders handed down by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and guidelines issued by the CDC. In addition, Finchum said masks are now required before entering any City of Newport facility.
The council voted to accept a state bid to purchase two police vehicles for the City of Newport Police Department. The bid amount is for $33,800 each.
Cocke County Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Esway appeared in front of the council and advised them things continue to progress at the COVID-19 Task Force meetings. Essay mentioned one of the key concerns expressed at the meetings has been the reopening of schools.
Esway said he is challenging all city and county elected officials to step up and become substitute teachers within both school systems.
Community Development Director Gary Carver reported that construction is still moving forward at the Tanner Building. Carver said all of the electric work has been completed and painting and ceiling repairs are nearing completion.
