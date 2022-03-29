NEWPORT—In August of 2017, the City of Newport introduced their Downtown Plan, targeted at improving the general downtown leisure experience. Included in this plan were intentions to “improve outdated infrastructure” including sewers, storm water, telecommunications, sidewalks, crosswalks, streetscapes, and high-speed internet.
In the years that followed, the city has undertaken several projects to achieve these goals, including resurfacing Broadway, installing several public parking lots and adjusting existing on street parking, and rerouting the city’s storm drain.
With the progress that’s been made, there’s still a suite of upcoming projects focused on making the city more walkable, bikeable and in general more accessible.
According to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD), Newport is a part of the Tennessee Downtowns program, which is “designed to help communities embark on a comprehensive revitalization for their downtown,” according to the ECD website.
As a “Downtown Community,” Newport is eligible to participate in the Downtown Improvement Grant Program, which gives access to a grant of up to $150,000 for projects that address wayfinding signage, courtyard improvements, streetscape improvements, gateway improvements (markings to denote entrance into the “downtown”) and façade improvements to downtown buildings. With the use of this grant, in addition to the Rural Planning Initiative Grant (RuPI) and the Community Transportation Planning Grant (CTPG), the City has been able to put together a host of projects to bring life back to downtown Newport.
COMPLETE STREETS
In July of 2021, Newport City Planner Gary Carver presented a plan for revamping the city’s pedestrian infrastructure to the City Council. This Complete Streets Plan, funded in part by the Tennessee Community Transportation Planning Grant, was one of four in the state in 2021, along with Dresden, Jamestown and Mason.
The plan addresses pedestrian and biking concerns along Newport’s “Commercial Corridor,” which stretches along US 25W from Thinwood Drive to Cosby Highway, and then travels down Cosby Highway to around the Interstate-40 Exit. Along this corridor, the plan includes various proposals for sidewalks, as well as shared use paths, which are wider than sidewalks to accommodate for cyclists and other non-drivers.
It also included several shared streets proposals, which would add a designation to allow cyclists to travel on-road in a specified lane. When completed, these changes would make it possible for a pedestrian to walk from a residence near the fairgrounds all the way to Walmart on Cosby Highway without any jaywalking. The proposed changes also reached towards the Newport Housing Authority and into downtown Newport. The plan also included an index in which the individual proposed changes are sorted by priority. The City Council made an official resolution to adopt this plan in October of 2021.
BICYCLE AND PEDESTRIAN PLAN
In August of 2021, Carver went before the board again to propose changes to pedestrian infrastructure. This time, the focus was downtown, specifically Broadway and Main Street from Cosby Highway in the west to Bear Avenue near Food City in the east. On the pedestrian side of things, the proposal included sidewalk improvements along both Broadway and Main Streets, as well as numerous crossing improvements, especially across the railroad tracks that bisect Main Street. These crossing improvements include painted crosswalks, crossing signals, and the installation of textured pavement for pedestrians who are blind or otherwise visually impaired. Like the Compete Streets project, this plan was approved in October of 2021, and some projects have already begun.
FRUIT JAR ALLEY
The area of downtown between Wall Street and Woodlawn and between Broadway and Main Street, known as Fruit Jar Alley, is the target of future developments. The plan that was proposed in 2016 includes a parking area and an open courtyard area in the middle of the complex with buildings available for small businesses, a restaurant, and other possibilities, like a “Hot Rod Shop.” In addition to the building plans, the proposal included development of the land on the bank of the Pigeon River. These developments would tie into the ongoing Greenway extension project, and would include a terraced outdoor amphitheater, a playground, and an open park area with paved paths to the Riverwalk. The two-block area is currently home to businesses like Flowers by Wilma and former Kyker’s Auto Service building, as well as the Newport Animal Shelter.
PARKING IMPROVEMENTS
Parking remains an ongoing point of pressure downtown that the city is continually working to ease. In recent years, many of the city’s angled on-street parking has been replaced with parallel parking. The primary issue with angled parking comes for longer vehicles, especially trucks, who are forced to either leave their tail end in the way of traffic or to pull their front end through the spot and onto a sidewalk or curb. The parallel parking spots allow for fewer vehicles to park in a certain space, but the vehicles that do park are safer and affect traffic significantly less. The most notable changes came on Mims and McSween Avenues, and the city plans to make the same changes on the stretch of Main Street that passes the Cocke County Courthouse.
Additionally, the city has constructed a new parking area just east of the Newport Hardware building and beautified the existing parking lot at the intersection of McMahan and Broadway. The goal of these changes is to drive more traffic downtown and to centralize parking, encouraging foot traffic.
STORM DRAIN
As many Newport citizens are fully aware, storm water drainage in the downtown area has been a serious issue in past years. Phase One of the project took several months to complete due to an unexpected underground gas tank on the old mill site, blocking the path of the new drainage line until it was removed. Phase One of the project has since been completed, and Phase Two is on the way.
BROADWAY REPAVED
In 2019, TDOT repaved East Broadway Street through downtown, from Cosby Highway to the bridge over the Pigeon River in the east. Once completed, this new paving greatly eased vehicles’ passage through downtown, and it came as part of a bigger project to reroute the downtown area’s outdated water and sewer infrastructure.
NEWPORT BYPASS PROJECT
One of the longest-awaited projects for the city is the TDOT Newport Bypass. This project, which broke ground in January, will connect Highway 321 to US 25/70 outside of the city. This will allow for thru-traffic, especially freight trucks, to travel from one highway to the other without being forced to navigate the narrow streets and busy intersections of Downtown Newport. This is a positive not only for those vehicle that will avoid downtown, but also for those who need to access downtown, as thru-traffic will be reduced.
City Planner Gary Carver is as excited as anyone for the upcoming improvements to downtown.
“The idea was that any cool small town you go to that’s hopping, people are walking around. That’s what we want for the people of Newport,” Carver said.
“We want people to be able to bike or walk to any point on that commercial corridor.”
With projects scheduled all throughout the next decade, the people of Newport will have plenty to look forward to in years to come, especially downtown.
