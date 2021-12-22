NEWPORT—Christmas is just days away, but the Family Resource Center of the Cocke County School System already received a phenomenal gift. Ole Smoky Distillery donated $50,000 to help the center continue its mission of helping students and families in the community.
An increasing number of children in Cocke County live in high risk environments as a result of poverty, family members with substance abuse disorders and domestic violence situations. The Family Resource Center strives to identify barriers created by these risk factors and mitigate them so children can focus on their education.
Diana Samples is the director of the resource center. She said the needs of each child changes on a daily basis. Samples uses a large support base at each school to help problem solve and provide resources to those in need.
“I’ve only been in this position for three years, but it’s been wide open. The needs that children have seem to be growing,” Samples said.
“I never know from one day to the next what the need is going to be. It could be a need for clothing, food, housing or even transportation. Within the schools the principals, teachers and counselors try to identify what is keeping a student from learning. We try to take care of that barrier any way we can.”
The donation came as a complete surprise to Samples who can’t wait to put the money to good use.
“They don’t realize the impact this is going to have on children and families. It’s such a blessing to receive this. It will open up a wider range of things that I can help people with.”
Ole Smoky has made a regular habit of donating to various organizations in surrounding communities. This is the first time an organization in Cocke County has received funds from the moonshine maker.
Jamie Chen, director of operations for the Newport facility, said the company has seen great success since opening the bottling plant. He said the support the community has shown led to the company’s decision to make the donation.
“Since we opened here in 2019 we have had nothing but great support from the city and our employees,” Chen said. “We are up to about 200 employees here in Newport and it’s really been a big part of our overall success and growth.
“Our corporate team and employees have a big discussion with people in the community to see what groups are out there and what they are doing for the area. Once we gather all that information we make a decision based on what we hear. When talking to people a lot of fingers were pointing to Diana and what she is doing here at the Family Resource Center.”
Cory Cottengim, President of Operations and Consumer Experience with Ole Smoky, said the fundraising effort started just before Thanksgiving in the company’s retail stores. In just over two weeks $50,000 had been raised.
Cottingim said Ole Smoky has big plans for the Newport facility moving forward. New high speed lines to assist the bottling process will be installed in addition to blending tanks. In making the donation, Cottengim said Ole Smoky wanted to give back to the county that was so welcoming of the business.
“Due to our recent growth over the past few years we thought it was important to give back to the community. We are growing and expect to hire 20 to 30 more employees at the beginning of the year,” Cottengim said. “We’re putting in new production lines and the facility is growing tremendously thanks to the support of the community. We plan on doing some high speed production here very soon.”
The school system was more than appreciative of the donation made by Ole Smoky. Manney Moore, Director of Schools, and Casey Kelley, Assistant Director, joined Samples and members of the Ole Smoky team for the check presentation.
Kelley said these funds will help the school system chip away at the educational barriers children are facing.
“Family Resource operates 100% through donations and gifts from the community,” Kelley said. “Any money or items donated circulate back to our student population through the Family Resource Center. We try to use Family Resource to help address any of the academic barriers a student may have, and this donation from Ole Smoky is going to amplify our efforts.”
Donations are always welcome and volunteers are needed on a regular basis. If you would like to donate or offer assistance to the Family Resource Center, contact Diana Samples at samplesd@cocke.k12.tn.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.