NEWPORT—Lowe’s recently donated a large amount of cleaning supplies and protective equipment to the Newport Rescue Squad.
The home improvement store provided nine COVID-19 buckets to the organization that will be used to outfit each of the squad’s vehicles with much needed materials.
The Rescue Squad operates on donations, and Captain Clifton “Pud” Valentine was appreciative of Lowe’s gift.
All first responders are in need of basic supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and gloves.
Lowe’s has helped by providing those materials to various groups, in addition to many businesses and community organizations, throughout the pandemic.
Local nursing homes, doctor’s offices and Newport Medical Center have received masks and cleaning supplies to help prevent the spread of COVID.
Lowe’s went the extra mile early on during the pandemic and placed a Heroes Among Us sign at the front entrance of the hospital.
The company also donated and installed plexiglass shields at Newport Pediatrics.
Representatives say that donations of supplies will continue as long as there is a need.
